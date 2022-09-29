For the 2023 model year, the BMW S 1000 RR gets some meaningful performance, chassis, and tech upgrades to keep it fresh. Let’s start with the basics first. The 1,000 cc four-cylinder engine now gets a power bump, up to 205 horsepower and 83 lb-ft of torque. Peak power comes in at 13,000 rpm, while peak torque hits at 11,000 rpm. Redline is a buzzy 14,600 rpm. A new shorter secondary gear ratio, featuring 46 teeth instead of 45, helps increase rear wheel traction, too.

205 hp, 13000 rpm

To make its added power, BMW gave the engine new intake ducts and, more importantly, its newest ShiftCam technology. The latter is essentially a variable valve timing system that optimizes the valve timing and stroke on the intake side. The intake side now gets a three-part intake camshaft, with two cams mounted on a single shift segment for each valve: one for power and one for torque. It can shift between the two in ten milliseconds.

Software Is the New Hardware

There’s also a lot of clever software that went into making the 2023 S 1000 RR even more capable and fun, both on road and track. There are almost countless new drive modes. The drive modes are split into two sets; road and track; and there are four modes in each: “Rain”, “Road”, “Dynamic” and “Race.” Then, there are optional pro modes: “Race Pro 1”, “Race Pro 2” and “Race Pro 3.” I’m not quite sure how anyone remembers all of that while they’re riding but I guess it’s good they’re there.

It also gets BMW’s latest Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), which features a six-axis sensor and a lean-angel sensor. Part of that new DTC is BMW’s new Slide Control system, which is basically drift mode for bikes. It monitors rear wheel slip and, based on the rider’s settings, can control how much slip is allowed, thus creating more fun for experienced riders.

There’s also the new DTC Wheelie Function, which is actually the opposite of what it sounds like. It sounds like it will help riders wheelie but instead it actually prevents wheelies, by detecting if the front wheel lifts off the ground and adjusting rear wheel torque accordingly. This is done for maximum traction and performance off the line.

The new Advanced Shift Assistant Pro features allows for clutchless upshifts and downshifts, resulting in hyper-quick gear changes that are both quicker and smoother than before. There’s also a more advanced launch control, which does exactly what it says on the box: controls the launch from a standstill to maximize performance. If you’re on a track, there’s a pit lane limiter, which is also pretty self-explanatory: it limits the bike’s speed while in the pit lane.

Grip Is the Name of the Game

For more substantial updates, the BMW S 1000 RR now also gets some suspension upgrades. “Thanks to the further developed Flex Frame as well as the new chassis geometry, the new RR offers even better riding precision, accuracy and feedback from the front wheel.” Sebastian Epp, Project Engineer Chassis

However, most of what customers loved about the initial BMW S 1000 RR has remained unchanged. The “Flex Frame” chassis, the massive four-piston fixed calipers brakes are still present, and the same upside fork is still around. So BMW M very cleverly didn’t try and fix what wasn’t broken.

Aero Keeps Both Wheels Down

Some of its design has been changed, though, mostly by the addition of new aero. Mainly, new winglets were added to the front end to help add 22 lbs of frontal downforce, the equivalent of another front wheel load, depending on speed. Those winglets also help prevent wheelies, which seems to be a top priority for BMW Motorrad, as wheelies, even small ones, slow forward acceleration, thus reducing performance.

There are some new option packages as well, listed as follows:

M Package: Light white paint with M lettering and new clear coat, M footrests, black fuel filler cap, M Carbon wheels, M sports seat. As an alternative to the M Carbon wheels, the customer can also choose the M forged wheels.

Light white paint with M lettering and new clear coat, M footrests, black fuel filler cap, M Carbon wheels, M sports seat. As an alternative to the M Carbon wheels, the customer can also choose the M forged wheels. Dynamic Package: Ride modes Pro, DDC Dynamic Damping Control, heated grips, cruise control.

Ride modes Pro, DDC Dynamic Damping Control, heated grips, cruise control. Race Package: M Endurance chain with M titanium sports silencer or M full titanium exhaust system.

M Endurance chain with M titanium sports silencer or M full titanium exhaust system. Carbon Package: M Carbon front wheel fender, M Carbon rear wheel mudguard, M Carbon chain guard, M Carbon side trim, M Carbon sprocket cover.

M Carbon front wheel fender, M Carbon rear wheel mudguard, M Carbon chain guard, M Carbon side trim, M Carbon sprocket cover. Milled Parts Package: M folding clutch lever, M brake lever guard.

M folding clutch lever, M brake lever guard. Individual Options: Alarm system, Pillion seat cover, RDC tire pressure monitor.

A massive suite of BMW M Performance parts and useful add-ons are also for available, listed as follows:

Pricing for the BMW S 1000 RR starts at $17,895 in the U.S. market and goes on sale in January, 2023.