The BMW S 1000 RR is an eye-watering fast machine, capable of reaching speeds that would give you shivers in no time. However, while the BMW superbike is impressive in every way, the engineers over at BMW Motorrad can always find ways to go even further. This week they unveiled a new set of wheels, part of the M Performance catalog, specifically designed for the S 1000 RR and made of carbon fiber, to keep things interesting.

That’s right, you can now get carbon fiber wheels for your BMW S 1000 RR. According to BMW, the carbon fiber wheels are ideal for such a bike since they are made using a complicated process that makes them super strong. Not only that, but since they are made of carbon fiber, they’re also really light and that’s always a good thing when talking about super-fast machines. Less weight means lower rotational masses leading not only to improved acceleration and braking behavior but also makes the bike easier to handle.

In short: The motorcycles become even more agile and dynamic. In addition, the carbon fiber surface, which is coated with high-gloss clear lacquer, is a real eye-catcher thanks to its deep black shimmering structure. The M Performance carbon fiber wheels for the S 1000 RR are 1.7 kg lighter in total than the standard aluminum wheels, which were already reduced in weight by 1.6 kg when the two models were relaunched last year.

All parts such as the 5 mm thick brake discs (standard: 4.5 mm), sensor rings, wheel bearings and tire pressure control valves are included in the complete wheel set. The M Performance carbon fiber wheels have been available since 1 August 2020. You can get them at your local dealer but be sure to come prepared. They will not be cheap. Pricing will vary from market to market so you’ll just have to ask your local dealer for that.