BMW has pledged to introduce 10 special editions in India throughout 2022 to celebrate 50 years of M and now it’s time to see lucky number seven. Not all previously released models have been fully fledged M cars, but this one is. Available in regular colors such as M Isle of Man Green, M Brooklyn Grey, and Aventurine Red, the M8 Competition Coupe can also be had in Individual paints: Daytona Beach Blue (exclusive to the 50 Jahre Edition), Frozen Brilliant White, Frozen Marina Bay Blue, Frozen Deep Green, and Frozen Deep Grey.

The limited-run M8 Competition Coupe gets the M Carbon exterior package for the first time in the world’s second-most populous country. As a matter of fact, it’s the first time BMW India is offering the M8 with the Competition package, thus lifting the output of the twin-turbo 4.4-liter engine to 625 hp and 750 Nm. The upgraded V8 helps the high-performance coupe reach 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill in only 3.2 seconds.

Other niceties include the M anniversary badges and 20-inch wheels with a Jet Black finish to complement the dark kidney grille. Inside, BMW has fitted the M8 Competition Coupe with full Merino leather upholstery, an anthracite headliner wrapped in Alcantara, and M-branded seatbelts. The special edition is based on the facelifted M8 introduced at the beginning of the year, so it has the enlarged 12.3-inch infotainment.

BMW India doesn’t say exactly how many will be built, mentioning “only a limited number” are going to be available. It costs INR 25,500,000, which works out to about $312,000 at current exchange rates. At an additional cost, the M8 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre Edition can be ordered with a carbon engine cover, M Carbon ceramic brakes, bucket seats, and the M Driver’s Package.

The remaining three models are expected to be unveiled in the coming months.

Source: BMW