Famed artist Jeff Koons will join BMW for another partnership. Today, the Munich-based automaker announced that Koons will create a special edition of the BMW M850i xDrive Gran Coupe. The luxurious 8 Series Gran Coupe will be for sale in a very limited collector’s edition after its world premiere at Frieze Los Angeles in February 2022. During an exclusive evening event at Pinakothek der Moderne, Jeff Koons and Oliver Zipse revealed first glimpses and close-up details of the artist’s 8 Series Gran Coupe.

The last collaboration between BMW and Koons dates as far back as 2010 when the American artist created a unique BMW M3 GT2 Art Car which raced at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Jeff Koons, Artist: “I am really thrilled and honoured about the opportunity to work with BMW again and to create a special edition car. I was thinking very intensely about it: What is the essence of the 8 Series Gran Coupe? What is the essence of power? How to create something that exemplifies all the energy of the BMW 8 Series that is also able to touch upon the human element? Again, it’s just a wonderful opportunity to be working as part of the BMW family again.”

“I am very proud to announce a new partnership with Jeff Koons. And let me say: I love what he has come up with! The 8 Series Gran Coupe is very close to our hearts and Jeff’s design of the car is full of joy and passion. Ever since we relaunched our collaboration, Jeff has said that he’s proud to be back with the BMW family. Dozens of engineers and designers have given their all to celebrate our partnership and make his vision come true. Welcome home, Jeff Koons!” said Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management, BMW AG.

THE 8 X JEFF KOONS features a multi-layer paint taking 285 hours to apply onto each car. The exterior design combines eleven different colors ranging from blue to silver as well as from yellow to black. Only two cars will be produced each week at the Dingolfing Plant.

The interior sports high-end materials, fine leather and a cupholder lid with an edition badging and the artist’s engraved signature. The seats are made up of the striking red and blue colors of the M brand.

On the occasion of the announcement in Munich, the artist’s very own Art Car as well as those by Alexander Calder, Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Robert Rauschenberg, John Baldessari and Esther Mahlangu are on display at the Pinakothek der Moderne.