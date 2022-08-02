Even though the revival of the 8 Series hasn’t quite lived up to BMW’s expectations in terms of sales, there’s no denying it remains one of the automaker’s most desirable products. Make it an M Performance version such as this M850i Gran Coupe with a tasteful livery and you end up with a classy GT that oozes luxury and refinement to serve as a fancier 5 Series Sedan alternative.

Featuring 50 Years of M Emblems

BMW Abu Dhabi Motors in the United Arab Emirates is currently showcasing the mildly facelifted 8 Series Gran Coupe painted in San Remo Green Metallic. Being an M Performance car manufactured in 2022, it has the classic Motorsport emblem at the front and rear to mark half a century of M. You’ll also notice it on the wheel center caps of those 20-inch 895 M alloys featuring a double-spoke, two-tone appearance that suits the car quite nicely.

Photos provided by BMW Abu Dhabi Motors

With the discreet mid-cycle update, BMW is installing aero-optimized M mirrors on the M850i, a feature that was previously reserved only for the full-fat M8. Going forward, all eight-cylinder versions of the 8 Series have an M Performance Package that encompasses a numerous array of dark accents bundled under the M High Gloss Shadow Line.

The color combination is quite interesting as whoever configured the car opted for a Tartufo Merino leather interior. Being the LCI version, it has the bigger 12.3-inch center display (up from 10.25 inches). But bear in mind BMW has decided to skip giving the 8 Series lineup its latest Operating System 8. For good reason, that may seem like an odd move considering even the lesser 2 Series Active Tourer and 3 Series LCI have it. On the flip side, we’re certain some people won’t mind the “old” setup.

Photos provided by BMW Abu Dhabi Motors

There aren’t any changes underneath that long and imposing hood where the twin-turbo 4.4-liter engine calls home. The V8 still makes 523 horsepower, good for a sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds. Keep in mind the M850i Gran Coupe is now a six-figure car by carrying a starting price of $102,500 in the United States. $2,600 more than before.

Source: BMW Abu Dhabi Motors / Facebook | www.bmw-abudhabi.com]