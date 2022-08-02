Even though the revival of the 8 Series hasn’t quite lived up to BMW’s expectations in terms of sales, there’s no denying it remains one of the automaker’s most desirable products. Make it an M Performance version such as this M850i Gran Coupe with a tasteful livery and you end up with a classy GT that oozes luxury and refinement to serve as a fancier 5 Series Sedan alternative.

Featuring 50 Years of M Emblems

BMW Abu Dhabi Motors in the United Arab Emirates is currently showcasing the mildly facelifted 8 Series Gran Coupe painted in San Remo Green Metallic. Being an M Performance car manufactured in 2022, it has the classic Motorsport emblem at the front and rear to mark half a century of M. You’ll also notice it on the wheel center caps of those 20-inch 895 M alloys featuring a double-spoke, two-tone appearance that suits the car quite nicely.

With the discreet mid-cycle update, BMW is installing aero-optimized M mirrors on the M850i, a feature that was previously reserved only for the full-fat M8. Going forward, all eight-cylinder versions of the 8 Series have an M Performance Package that encompasses a numerous array of dark accents bundled under the M High Gloss Shadow Line.

The color combination is quite interesting as whoever configured the car opted for a Tartufo Merino leather interior. Being the LCI version, it has the bigger 12.3-inch center display (up from 10.25 inches). But bear in mind BMW has decided to skip giving the 8 Series lineup its latest Operating System 8. For good reason, that may seem like an odd move considering even the lesser 2 Series Active Tourer and 3 Series LCI have it. On the flip side, we’re certain some people won’t mind the “old” setup.

There aren’t any changes underneath that long and imposing hood where the twin-turbo 4.4-liter engine calls home. The V8 still makes 523 horsepower, good for a sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds. Keep in mind the M850i Gran Coupe is now a six-figure car by carrying a starting price of $102,500 in the United States. $2,600 more than before.

Source: BMW Abu Dhabi Motors / Facebook | www.bmw-abudhabi.com]