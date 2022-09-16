As an American, it fills me with a jealous rage to see cars like the BMW 320d Touring in photo galleries like this. The 3 Series Touring is one of the brand’s best overall cars, with sports sedan handling, SUV practicality, and handsome good looks to create a nearly perfect daily driving package. However, us ‘Mericans can’t buy the 3 Series Touring because BMW won’t sell it here. Needless to say, I’m jealous.

The BMW 320d Touring in this photo gallery is the newly facelifted version and it looks even better than before. The 3 Series Touring was always a handsome car but now that it’s been facelifted, its new headlights and sleeker grilles give it a bit more style. It’s updated inside, too. The center console gets an update, with the new console shift toggle from cars like the BMW iX and 7 Series, and it also gets the latest dual-screen iDrive 8 system.

Being the BMW 320d model, it uses a highly efficient turbocharged diesel engine. A 2.0-liter turbo-four with 190 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, to be exact. That engine gets paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox which, in this case, sends power to only the rear wheels. That not only makes it efficient but also fun, as the lighter-weight engine gives up front and rear-drive layout makes it feel more balanced through corners. So it’s a proper sports wagon, while also being great on fuel.

What makes the BMW 320d Touring so special, though, is its practicality. Its larger trunk and fold down rear seats mean it can haul a ton of stuff. You can pack three kids in the back seat and all of the gear they require in the trunk. You can take the 320d Touring on family road trips no problem. And to sweeten the deal, the standard roof rails can accommodate a while suite of roof-mounting options. Bike racks, cargo boxes, and, of course, ski racks can all be fitted to the roof of the 3 Series Touring, making a truly do-it-all family vehicle.

It’s a real shame we don’t get the 3 Series Touring in America anymore. We did get the F31 3 Series Touring (called 3 Series Sports Wagon) but it didn’t sell particularly well, which is why BMW decided not to sell the current G21 here. So it’s understandable, why BMW doesn’t sell it in the U.S., but that doesn’t mean I have to like it. And I don’t.