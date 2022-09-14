As a BMW enthusiast with a young family, this new BMW X1 is incredibly attractive to me. Not only does it look better than ever, it’s more spacious, more practical, and more high-tech than ever before. If it can improve on the already impressive driving dynamics of the previous-gen X1, it will be an excellent overall package. One of the things I like best about it is that it comes in cool colors, such as this Storm Bay Blue.

In this new photos gallery, you get to see the BMW X1 xDrive23i in Storm Bay Blue and it’s likely going to be an incredibly popular car/color combination. The X1 is a handsome car, with an athletic looking design and sharp angles, and customers typically go nutty for grayish-blue colors such as this Storm Bay Blue. And as much of an anti-gray grump, trying to push more vibrant colors, even I have to admit that the X1 looks great in this color.

The X1’s interior is also great, with a practical but handsome design. I love how BMW actually differentiated it from the rest of BMW’s lineup, with a new steering wheel (seemingly borrowed from the new 7 Series), a new door panel design, new door pulls, and new seats. Interestingly, because the X1 is a front-wheel drive-based car, it doesn’t need a large transmission tunnel, so BMW gave it the iX’s cantilevered arm rest and console, which carved out a ton of space. So the cabin feels more open and airy.

Powering the BMW X1 xDrive23i is a variant of the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder “B48” engine. In xDrive23i-spec, it makes 218 horsepower and is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard but this model is obviously equipped with xDrive all-wheel drive. It’s actually the same powertrain used in the U.S.-spec X1 xDrive28i, except the U.S. car gets 228 horsepower.

The new BMW X1 is going to be a smash hit among customers who want a premium, good looking, sporty, and practical crossover for a reasonable price. If I could afford a brand-new BMW, you’d bet your ass I’d be getting one of these myself because it offers everything I need in a family hauler, along with everything I want from a car. Would I prefer a 3 Series wagon? Of course I would. But the U.S. market doesn’t get it, so the X1 is the next best thing for customers who want something small, sporty, handsome, and practical.