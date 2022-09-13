Shopping for a car in the luxury segment certainly has its perks, but it can also be a time-consuming process to figure out the ideal spec. As with other premium brands, BMW offers numerous customization options, regardless if you’re buying a lowly 1 Series or a stately X7. It’s the same story with the hugely successful 3 Series, which continues to offer an extended array of colors, leathers, trims, and whatnot.

A new video puts the spotlight on the recently facelifted 3er in the 320i flavor with the M Sport Package. Whoever configured this car had good taste as that person decided to go with the optional Vernasca cognac leather that looks great on just about every BMW there is. It does command a premium over the standard fabric or Sensatec synthetic leather, but we’d argue it’s worth every penny. It’s combined here with the standard aluminum rhombicle anthracite trim.

If we step outside the vehicle, you’ll notice the sports sedan is painted in what appears to be Skyscraper Grey and rides on the smallest wheels available for the M Sport, an 18-inch set. It retains the standard front grille without the blacked-out kidneys that come with the Shadowline upgrade while featuring the sharper-looking adaptive LED headlights introduced with the Life Cycle Impulse.

Even as a relatively low-spec 3 Series Sedan, the 320i remains as desirable as ever and this facelift gives BMW an answer to Mercedes’ new C-Class. The Operating System 8 has raised the bar in terms of technology, although some of us will certainly miss having separate climate controls without having to change the settings via the touchscreen.

With the LCI, the old and rather bulky gear lever is gone, making way for a much more compact selector to clean up the lower center console. Thankfully, the iDrive’s knob is still there, instead of being eliminated like we’ve seen on the latest X1 and 2 Series Active Tourer.

The G20 3 Series is slated to remain in production until early 2027, with another update both in terms of styling and powertrains to be implemented around mid-2024.

Source: Auto INTERIOR / YouTube