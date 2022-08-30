There was really only one thing wrong with the BMW M5 CS—it was limited. By the time customers got word of just how good the M5 CS is, it was already sold out. Which is a shame because it’s a sensational, brilliant driver’s car. So if you want one, you’re going to have to find someone who’s willing to give theirs up. Thankfully, at least one person already is, as a BMW M5 CS is now up for auction on Bring a Trailer.

This specific M5 CS is painted in Frozen Brands Hatch Grey, which isn’t its best color but it’s still a cool matte grey that makes it look special. Especially with those yellow headlights. Inside, it has the only interior option that was available for the M5 CS. It’s a black and red combination of leather and Alcantara, with the carbon fiber sport buckets, and incredibly cool rear bucket seats. The latter of which are awesome and make it feel like a four-door race car.

Under the hood is a familiar twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 with 627 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. Because it’s a couple hundred pounds lighter than the standard M5, that little bit of extra power actually gives the M5 CS the best power-to-weight ratio of any M car ever. It’s so fast, it can regularly hit sub-three-second 0-60 mph times.

But speed isn’t the best part of the M5 CS. The way it drives is. The BMW M5 CS is a masterclass in big sedan chassis and suspension dynamics. For such a big, heavy car, it’s so fluid, so direct, and so incredibly fun that it’s hard to believe it’s based on the regular M5. When I first drove the F90 M5, I thought it was great. Then I drove some of its competitors and realized it was lacking in fun a bit. Then I drove the CS and realized that BMW intentionally softened the standard M5 to the point of numbing it. The CS is so much better, they might as well be two completely different cars.

The M5 CS for sale still has seven days left on the auction and the current bid is $50,000. It’s going to cost well over $100,000 to snag it, so you’re going to need deep pockets. However, it’s worth every penny.

[Source: Bring a Trailer]