It won’t be long until all cars on the concept lawn at Pebble Beach are electric. Obviously, EVs are becoming more and more common but now they’re gaining real prominence in the uber-luxury space, as evidenced by the display at Pebble Beach just this past Sunday. While the Concept Lawn at Pebble is always filled with unusual vehicles, due to it being a concept lawn, this year was especially interesting.

There were many cars from companies that are barely producing any vehicles, and some that aren’t producing any at all yet. For example, the DeLorean Alpha 5, which is a revival of the DeLorean brand name but with a completely new all-electric car that has nothing to do with the original (fun fact, one of the doors on the DeLorean wouldn’t close and employees had to scramble to close it).

However, there were some pretty incredible futuristic cars from brands that are actually going to build them. For instance, the Acura Precision EV concept, the Lincoln L100 Concept, the Audi Grandsphere, the Polestar O2 concept (which we now know will become the Polestar 6), and the Lucid Air Sapphire. All of those cars are futuristic electric cars that will end up existing in some way.

Fret not, though, there were some great dino-fuel cars as well. For instance, the Lamborghini Urus Performante, the Maserati MC20 Cielo, the Bentley Mulliner Batur, and—the absolute best car in Monterey—the GMA T.50. The latter of which I would have paid to fly to Monterey just to hear lapping Laguna Seca. Gordon Murray’s latest masterpiece may eventually go down in history as the great sports car of all time, as it’s certainly going to be the last of its kind. It’s also a gorgeous example of simplistic but beautiful design.

Check out the photo gallery below to see some of the best cars at the concept lawn this year.