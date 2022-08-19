Our man on the ground in Monterey, for the iconic Monterey Car Week, is Horatiu and he’s been given quite the ride for his few days in California. He’s currently driving a BMW M8 Gran Coupe but his is a bit more special—it wears a killer shade of Urban Green.

These photos of the M8 Gran Coupe on the Pacific Grove lawn for the Legends of the Autobahn event show off just how much of an impact a cool color makes. Urban Green isn’t a normal factory color for the M8 Gran Coupe. It’s an Individual color, which again reinforces my persistently voiced opinion that all M cars should be spec’d with Individual colors.

The BMW M8 Gran Coupe is a good looking car in almost any color but it looks awesome in Urban Green. However, it’s a bit of a chameleon green in that its character changes quite a bit based on its scenery. In urban (duh), city environments, it looks like a flat, almost military-spec green. But on the vibrant green lawn of Pacific Grove, the green M8 became brighter and a bit more exotic. In fact, it almost matched the color of the grass.

Contrasting that green paint is the two-tone black and midrange beige interior, which looks great. While the M8’s interior has never been the prettiest, it’s still incredibly high quality and well-made, which makes it great car to cruise around Monterey in for the week.

Speaking of cruising around Monterey for the week, the M8 Gran Coupe is fast enough to keep up with the best of Car Week’s exotics. Its twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 makes 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque, helping it hit 60 mph in about three seconds flat. Considering it’s a big boat of a car that can comfortably seat four large adults, that’s seriously impressive. Hopefully Horatiu doesn’t go racing Ferraris, though.