BMW USA’s X lineup of SUVs has transitioned to the 2023 model year and a new promotional video puts the spotlight on the models built locally at the factory in Spartanburg, South Carolina. While the X1 and X2 are sold in North America, only the X3 through X7 models are manufactured domestically, together with their M Performance and M spicy derivatives.

This five-model SUV portfolio will undergo changes in the near future as the family is all set to grow by the year’s end with the launch of BMW’s first dedicated M model since the M1. We’re talking about the XM plug-in hybrid model, which will be built alongside the high-riding models featured in the video. Come 2023, the X5 and X6 will go through their typical Life Cycle Impulse set to come along with an M60i version and the iDrive 8.

In the distant future, BMW is believed to extend the lineup furthermore by giving the next-generation X5, X6, and X7 models purely electric derivatives presumed to be called iX5, iX6, and iX7. While the iX3 and the future iX4 will ride on the Neue Klasse platform, these larger SUVs are believed to sit on an electric adaptation of the familiar CLAR architecture.

Meanwhile, BMW USA has sadly decided not to bring the iX1 as the compact crossover will be sold here exclusively with combustion engines. On the flip side, a first-ever M Performance model likely to be called X1 M35i will land in 2023 with an updated B48 packing 315 horsepower and quad exhaust tips. The next-generation X2 should get the same sporty treatment further down the line.

Aside from the purely electric iX, BMW has two additional SUVs we rarely get to talk about. We’re referring to the stretched X1 Li and X5 Li, which are built and sold in China where rear legroom remains an important criterion when buying a vehicle.

