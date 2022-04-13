To supplement the world premiere of the X7 LCI, BMW has now released a promotional film starring the xDrive40i. Specifically, it’s the European version of the company’s thoroughly revised fullsize SUV ready to take on the Mercedes GLS and its posh Maybach version. The posh luxobarge could easily pass off as a second-gen model given the drastic changes it has gone through.

They’re evidenced in the attached video where the split headlights immediately denote it’s the X7 LCI. It’s a new look we’ll be seeing more of considering the 7 Series G70 / i7 will have a similar appearance once it debuts on April 20. Outside of the BMW realm, spy shots and teasers of the Rolls-Royce Spectre have revealed the electric coupe will adopt a similar configuration.

While seven seats are standard, the X7 LCI featured here has the optional six-seat arrangement with two comfort seats in the middle. You’ll also notice the ambient light bar on the passenger side of the dashboard, showing the X7 logo. Had it been the M60i, the letter M would’ve taken its place. The iDrive 8 is the biggest change on the inside, complete with a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment.

As for the seats, they’re wrapped in BMW Individual Merino full-leather in the Ivory White and Atlas Grey combination. Other notable changes include the slimmer central air vents and a minimalist gear selector lever with an optional crystal finish. With the X7 LCI, the three-row SUV gains a standard glass panoramic roof and several comfort features.

The X7 LCI Doesn’t Get A Plug-In Hybrid Setup, But There’s 48V Tech Across The Range

What the video doesn’t show is the updated B58 engine for the xDrive40i. It packs an extra 47 hp and 70 Nm (52 lb-ft) over the 3.0-liter engine it replaces. It’s now rated at 380 hp and a substantial 520 Nm (383 lb-ft). Not only that, torque gets a temporary boost to 540 Nm (398 lb-ft) thanks to a mild-hybrid system. The 48V tech has also been implemented in the xDrive40d as well as the range-topping M60i with its S68 V8 engine.

The BMW Group is saving the best for last as the 630-horsepower ALPINA XB7 LCI won’t arrive until early 2023.

Source: BMW / YouTube