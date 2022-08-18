The only thing a true enthusiast does after selling his BMW is to buy another one. That’s what happened here as the previous owner a 2021 M2 Coupe decided to purchase a more practical car while remaining faithful to the Bavarian brand. He opted for an M3 Sedan, which for the 2023 model year makes the switch to the Operating System 8 also shared with the M3 Touring.

It’s not just any M3, but the hotter Competition version with xDrive to boot. The super saloon is finished in Dravit Grey, which is a metallic paint from the Individual catalog. Those black alloy wheels measuring 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear look great while being contrasted by red brake calipers. One other extra worth pointing out is the Carbon Fiber Package lending the car a slightly more aggressive look.

Although BMW has given the 2023 M3 the side-by-side screen setup to echo the lesser versions, the range-topping model does not have the updated headlights you’ll find on an M340i LCI or a cheaper 3er. Since we mentioned the interior, this one has the Fiona Red full leather Individual upholstery combined with the standard seats. The owner did have a change of heart and wanted to opt for the carbon bucket seats, but it was too late as the factory had already assigned his car a VIN.

Of course, the focal point of the interior is the curved display with the 12.3-inch digital driver’s display alongside a 14.9-inch touchscreen in a wide glass housing. You will notice the car has the old lever for the automatic transmission, which for the regular 3 Series LCI – including the M340i and M340d – has made way for a small gear selector.

Save for the carbon-ceramic brakes and bucket seats, this M3 Competition xDrive is pretty much fully loaded, including ventilated seats. Understandably, the owner says it feels substantially larger than his old M2. A follow-up video is planned to show what has changed for the 2023MY and also details regarding how the car feels compared to the F87.

Source: HM Driven / YouTube