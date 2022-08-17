The BMW M4 CSL is going to be a menace. If you’ve driven the standard M4 Competition, you’d know that it’s already a monster of a car. Adding power and dropping weight is going to make it even more extreme. So owners might want a color combination more in keeping with that extreme nature and this one might just be it—Black Sapphire Metallic with the CSL’s red livery.

Seen here in this new photo gallery, the BMW M4 CSL is in Black Sapphire Metallic but it keeps the same grey hood stripes and red pin striping as every other CSL. So it has a very aggressive, menacing look. Those red accents are on the hood, on the side skirts, on the roof, and even on the badges. And because this car has all black wheels, those bits of red are the only flashes of color.

Same goes for the inside, where the cabin is almost entirely black, except for little bits of red trim and stitching here and there. The red can be found on the seats, the seatbelts, the “CSL” badge, and on the steering wheel. The wheel is Alcantara but gets a red 12 o’clock stripe, to add some pop. The only other color throughout the entire cabin is the subtle blue stripe on the seatbelts, to round out the M colors.

The BMW M4 CSL is also going to be the most extreme M car ever made. While it won’t be the most powerful, packing 543 horsepower, its lighter curb weight, stiffer suspension, and added aero will make it even more intense than the already wild M4 Competition. When compared to cars like the E46 M3 CSL and E92 M3 GTS, the M4 CSL will be faster, more capable, and more aggressive. It might not be as pure, nor as engaging, but it will certainly be extreme. And in Black Sapphire Metallic, it will shout about it.

[Carowner: @mb.gt3csl / Photographer: @shotbyardi / Website: www.ardi-gashi.ch]