We’re months away from the market debut of the 2023 BMW X5 M Facelift, so it comes as no surprise that new renderings are starting to pop up. This latest one focuses on the front-end design of the facelifted X5 M. Visually, the 2023 BMW X5 M Facelift will get new headlights, a slightly redesigned kidney grille and a redesigned front bumper. The kidney grille seems to have a similar size as the outgoing model, but they might get the illuminated feature.

New V8 Engine – S68

Although the larger BMW X7 now boasts split headlights that are also being worked on for the XM, that won’t be the case with the X5 as prototypes clearly had one-piece lights. The headlights are also slimmer and sportier than before, with an interesting inner geometry. Redesigned bumpers and new graphics for the taillights are also in order. The front bumper will likely get more aggressive styling, as typical with facelifted models.

As far as powertrain updates, the 2023 BMW X5 M will make the switch to the 4.4-liter V8 twin-turbo S68 with a mild-hybrid setup but just about the same horsepower and torque as before. However, the electric boost should partially offset the turbo lag for more low-end muscle in the lower rpms. It is believed the range-topping derivative will be sold strictly as a Competition model. Needless to say, all of these changes are also scheduled for the 2023 BMW X6 M as well.

The power is still sent to the all wheels via the M xDrive system via the eight-speed automatic transmission. We’ll drive the S68 in other models first, and we’re eager to do so, but we’re especially interested to see how this new engine performs in the first-ever BMW X5 M60i. According to our sources, BMW won’t start production of the BMW X5 M and X6 M LCI in Spartanburg until April 2023. So we expect the first units to hit dealerships a few weeks after.

[Rendering by @yusufuygarcan]