Like it or not, there will come a day when fossil fuels will be completely banned. Unless synthetic fuels will become feasible, electric cars will become the norm. That raises a big question – how do you save existing gasoline and diesel cars from extinction? By giving them an electric drivetrain.

Announced at the beginning of the year, the MINI Recharged project aims to breathe new life into the classic MINI through an EV conversion. It will be offered for owners of the 1959-2000 models who want to enjoy their cars with zero emissions. London-based artist Lakwena Maciver is among them as she had her 1986 car modified into an EV to serve as an ambassador for the MINI Recharged project.

Her colorful little hatchback is now equipped with an electric drivetrain by MINI Partner Recharge Heritage Ltd. It’s actually the second MINI Recharged to get the artsy treatment and has received a complete makeover, with wheels painted differently and a boldly colored body to give it a cheerful appearance.

The car will be showcased in public for the first time on August 11 at Königsplatz. Parent company BMW Group is an official Premium Partner of the European Championships 2022 and will exhibit the MINI Recharged Lakwena alongside other special creations, including the ones designed by Paul Smith and David Bowie for the MINI’s 40th anniversary in 1999.

Technical specifications about this car have not been revealed, but we do know the MINI Recharged has a modern electric motor producing 121 horsepower (90 kilowatts) to help the pint-sized hatch sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill in about nine seconds. With a fully charged battery, it should cover 100 miles (160 kilometers) before running out of juice. The battery can be recharged at up to 6.6 kW.

If you’re wondering what happens to the original combustion engine, it’s marked and stored in a bespoke area. The conversion takes place in the UK, with full details and pricing to be disclosed in the future.

Source: MINI