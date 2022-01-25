The only feasible way to save old cars from extinction is to give them a new lease of life through an electric drivetrain. MINI had the same idea back in March 2018 when it converted a classic hatchback into a zero-emissions, one-off model for the New York Auto Show. The feedback it generated was quite positive, encouraging a dedicated team from the Oxford plant to pursue the project. Consequently, MINI Recharged was born.

Gone are all the oily bits as the old hardware had to make way for a purely electric setup. Interestingly, the car can return to its original condition as all the modifications made are reversible at a later date. Transitioning to an EV doesn’t necessitate having to re-register the car, so you don’t have to worry about paperwork.

MINI Recharged will evolve into a program tailored to owners of the 1959-2000 models eager to futureproof their vehicles. At the heart of the tiny EV is a modern electric motor with up to 121 horsepower (90 kilowatts). It’s enough punch for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in around nine seconds. That should be plenty quick for city use where most MINIs are driven.

The battery’s size has not been announced, but we do know it stores enough juice for about 100 miles (160 kilometers). Once the energy is depleted, the owner can recharge the pack at up to 6.6 kW. Each car modified through the MINI Recharged program is individually numbered and gets an EV-specific instrument cluster. In addition, the original gasoline engine is marked and stored in a dedicated area.

All the work required for a MINI Recharged build is conducted in the UK, with full details (including pricing) to be announced at a later date.

