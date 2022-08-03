Genesis is the real deal. Despite its humble beginnings, Genesis has quickly become one of the best premium brands on the market. Laugh all you want, snobs but the G70 is a better driver’s car than the 3 Series and the GV70 is better than the X3 M40i. Even the G80 and GV80 are excellent. Thus far Genesis has been great at making midsize premium/sporty vehicles. But what about true luxury? Can the new Genesis G90 really take on cars like the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes S-Class?

Since its inception, Genesis has always been the more affordable alternative to the typical German luxury brands. However, the Genesis G90 isn’t much cheaper than the BMW 7 Series. With a newly released starting price of $89,495 (after destination), the G90 3.5T AWD is only a few thousand dollars cheaper than the BMW 740i, which starts at $94,295 (after destination). Can the Genesis really offer luxury comparable to the 7 Series at around the same price?

It seems like it. For starters, the G90 is better looking. Like, a lot better looking. I don’t hate the new 7 Series design but it’s quite polarizing. BMW stans will argue that the Genesis also has a big grille and that’s true. However, the G90’s grille is so much better incorporated into its front end that the two aren’t even comparable. Saying they’re both big, and therefor the same, is like saying both Brad Pitt and I look the same because we both have faces. Clearly, one is better looking than the other.

Interestingly, both cars use split headlight designs but the G90’s slender lights are prettier and, once again, better integrated into the design. They look like they extend behind the wheel arch into the front fender, which is really neat. In profile, it looks good too. The rear fender and C-pillar give it a muscular rear-drive look that makes it looks a bit sportier than cars like the 7 Series and S-Class. I also really like the taillights, which—without trying to sound like too much like a typical white car journalist—remind me of a Japanese Bunka knife.

The interior of the G90 is fabulous to look at. It’s simple, elegant, has beautiful looking trim, and great tech. I’m not so sure about the weird dashboard hockey sticks, which flake the driver’s screen, but the rest of it looks great. The 7 Series’ interior isn’t better looking but its materials, fit and finish, and technology are hard to beat, so it will be interesting to see how the G90 feels.

Under the hood, the Genesis G90 uses a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6, which makes 375 horsepower and 391 lb-ft. That’s the same horsepower figure as the BMW 740i but the G90 has more torque. However, the G90 comes with all-wheel drive as-standard, while the 740i is rear-drive only at the moment in the U.S.

I’m a big fan of several Genesis products so I’m excited to eventually try the G90. I’m equally as excited to try the new 7 Series, as its interior and chassis promise to make it a far better car than its predecessor. It will be very interesting to see how these two cars compete over the next few years, especially now that they’re priced similarly.