BMW’s new approach to its “Art Cars” is better than ever before. In the old days, famous artists like Andy Warhol would paint a car and it’d be beautiful, BMW would show it off a bit, and then it’d be locked away in a vault until the end of time, never to be seen again. Now, though, BMW is actually selling its art cars to lucky customers, who not only get something that will likely appreciate in value but something that will also be incredibly rare and unique. In Australia, BMW’s most recent art car—the Jeff Koons-designed BMW M850i Gran Coupe—will truly be one of a kind.

Only one Australian-market customers will be able to buy a right-hand driver Jeff Koons BMW M850i Gran Coupe, which will make that person’s car a literal one-of-one car in their country. Pricing for the Australian market hasn’t yet been announced but the Koons car costs $350,000 in America. So whichever Australian customers ends up getting it, they’d better be flippin’ rich. But what will they get for their money?

The BMW M850i Gran Coupe isn’t the first time Koons has officially painted a BMW, as he also did the 2010 M3 GT2, and this new car actually nods to the old one. The new Koons-painted 8er has a very distinct and fun comic book design, with “POP!” explosions in its design, and little puffs of smoke, all of which are done to make it look as if it’s driving quickly, even when standing still. Koons’ blue and white comic book livery is one of the most unique of all the art cars throughout BMW’s history.

On the inside, a blue and red color scheme feels very Superman-ish, which goes hand-in-hand with the comic book exterior. Though, the rest of the cabin is the same as the 8er, so don’t expect something any more opulent than the standard car.

Under the skin, the Koons car is no different than a standard M850i Gran Coupe. That means it get as 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 with 523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent through an eight-speed auto, to all-wheel drive. But that’s not why you buy the Jeff Koons version. Instead you buy the one painted by him because of its rarity and value. It’s a shame only one Aussie will be able to buy it, though.

