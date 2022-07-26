Following yesterday’s teaser video, MINI has set up the livestream video for the world premiere of its Aceman concept. Debuting July 27 at 11 AM CEST, the new showcar will serve as a sneak preview of a small electric crossover positioned below the next-generation Countryman EV. The model is important for a number of reasons, with one of them being a window into the company’s fresh design language.

The Aceman will also become MINI’s first model to be sold strictly as an electric vehicle, paving the way for the company’s ambition of becoming EV-only by the early 2030s. It’ll serve as a substitute for a five-door electric hatchback the BMW-owned brand won’t build since the next Cooper SE will continue to be a three-door-only affair.

The new teaser image released today shows the Aceman’s digital face with the Union Jack motif visible in the upper part of the faux grille as well as in the LED graphics of the headlights. With MINI promising to do away with leather on all future models, expect the pint-sized crossover to have a vegan interior. The British marque has also made the promise to cut down on the amount of chrome, so there shouldn’t be too many shiny trim pieces.

With the new Countryman EV reportedly being nearly 4.5 meters long, chances are the Aceman will be around 4 meters in length. It won’t be built in Leipzig like its bigger brother, but rather in China as part of the Spotlight 50:50 joint venture between parent company BMW Group and Great Wall Motor. It will compete directly with the Smart #1, which itself is a joint effort between a German luxury brand and a Chinese automaker (Mercedes-Benz and Geely).

The concept’s reveal on July 27 at 11 AM CEST livestreamed here means we are likely at least a year away from the production model’s debut, and logic tells us the Countryman EV will be out first.

Source: MINI Aceman