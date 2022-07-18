We reported in November 2021 that the upcoming BMW XM high-end luxury crossover will likely come with a unique naming convention. At the time, we mentioned that BMW is looking into an interesting name badge for the XM. The entry level model allegedly bears the name BMW XM Red Label, followed by a more powerful and expensive BMW XM Black Label. Today, a usual BMW insider who goes by the screen name ynguldyn confirmed our initial report.

BMW XM Black and Red Labels

The top BMW XM model will be called the Black Label and will sit at the op of the lineup, thanks to its 750 horsepower. He also confirms our previous report on a six-cylinder plug-in hybrid XM which will be offered in some markets. The BMW XM 50e setup is likely to deliver 490 hp (360 kW) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft), similar to the new BMW 750e limousine. The drivetrain would be paired with the new 8-speed ZF transmission and would still deliver impressive performance.

We’ve already seen the extinction of the V8 7 Series from the European lineup, so it only makes sense that the BMW XM will follow in the 7 Series’ footsteps. Therefore, the BMW XM 50e is likely to be sold in Europe while the North American markets will get the more profitable and more powerful XM models. The first dedicated M car since the M1 will launch by late 2022 with an electrified V8 initially making 644 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (884 Newton-meters) of torque. Later in 2023, the more potent BMW XM Blanc Label will follow to live up to the promise BMW made with the concept and its colossal 750 hp and 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm).

At about 2,700 kilograms (just under 6,000 pounds), the XM will be the heaviest vehicle BMW will ever make. We also know it’s going to have the lowest center of gravity among all the other M SUVs, along with rear-wheel steering at up to 2.5 degrees. It’s also going to be the most expensive BMW ever made. The rumormill churns out around 170,000 euros for the most powerful model.