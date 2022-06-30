It was only last week when BMW India introduced the M340i 50 Jahre M Edition and now the second out of a total of ten special models is being unveiled. Meet the 6 Series 50 Jahre M Edition, which reminds us all the 6 GT is still around in some parts of the world. The large gran turismo is assembled locally at the BMW Group Plant Chennai, and much like the sports sedan before it, customers can order it with a fancy Individual paint – Tanzanite Blue Metallic.

Alternatively, the limited-run 6er can be had in Mineral White, M Carbon Black, or Bernina Grey Amber Effect. Regardless of body color, the special edition gets a glossy black kidney grille, and the Individual high-gloss Shadow Line bringing an assortment of dark accents. Speaking of which, the 19-inch wheels in the 647 M design are finished in Jet Black.

Since it’s fitted with the M Sport Package, it also means the 6 Series GT gets the retro Motorsport emblem at the front and rear as well as on the center caps. It’s a feature globally available until the end of the year on all M Sport and M cars to celebrate 50 years of the “world’s most powerful letter.” Inside, BMW India drapes the cabin in Dakota leather upholstery with a Cognac finish and contrast stitching.

The lavish interior also gets M-branded seatbelts and a two-part panoramic glass roof, not to mention fully electric front seats and headrest cushions in the back. Rear passengers can electrically adjust the backrest angle of the bench and benefit from extra privacy provided by the adjustable roller sunblind, which is also electrically powered.

Self-leveling air suspension at both front and rear axles comes as standard with the BMW 6 Series 50 Jahre M Edition, as does the pair of 10.25-inch screens. To sweeten the pot, BMW India throws in a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and a four-zone automatic climate control system.

There aren’t any mechanical changes, so the 6 Series Gran Turismo soldiers on with the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine making 258 horsepower and 400 Newton-meters (295 lb-ft) of torque. It helps the big GT car to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) in six and a half seconds.

Already available to order at shop.bmw.in, the 630i 50 Jahre M Edition costs INR 7,290,000 or about $93,000 at current exchange rates.

