Here it is: the first video of the BMW 3.0 CSL live from the Nurburgring. After publishing the first spy photos of the new 3.0 CSL, it is now time to see the special M car in action. The car was first teased in 2020, and a year later we learned that BMW was serious about making the 3.0 CSL dream a reality. And since bragging is the word of the day, we were also the first to report on its price.

With that out of the way, let’ talk about the rumor specs and design. In these first video, you can clearly see the BMW 3.0 CSL wearing its factory camouflage, which consists of dozens of photos of iconic BMWs. The 3.0 CSL has a coachbuilt body while being based on the new M4 CSL. Up front, its kidney grilles look nearly identical to those on the 3.0 CSL Hommage concept. Out back, the new 3.0 CSL will have quite a wide stance, with a slick looking rear wing and quad exhausts.

When it does debut, the BMW 3.0 CSL will boast a tuned version of the M4 CSL’s S58 engine, making around 560 horsepower. It will also only get a six-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive. The reborn BMW 3.0 CSL is rumored to go on sale for around 750,000 euros, even though that price has gone through several iterations over the last few months.

As it’s usually the case with coachbuilt projects, production will be extremely limited. We’ve heard through the grapevine only 50 cars will ever be made.

[Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien]