The 50 years of M celebrations kicked off today at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The BMW M3 Touring was introduced by Frank Van Meel, BMW M CEO, and Timo Resch, VP of Marketing BMW M. And while the new touring is the talk of the M Town, the M bosses teased one more M model.

According to Resch, BMW M is preparing one more special M car which will be unveiled later this year. Of course, no other details were shared, but we strongly believe that this is the rumored BMW 3.0 CSL. We’ve covered the subject quite a bit lately and even shared some exclusive details.

A True Sportscar – RWD, Manual

First, let’s start with what the BMW 3.0 CSL is going to be and what it will be called. It’s going to be built off of the upcoming BMW M4 CSL but it’s not going to just be an M4 CSL with a body kit. Instead, it just takes the bones of that car and gets an entirely new coachbuilt body. It’s rumored to be called the BMW 3.0 CSL and would be an actual successor to the original 3.0 CSL from the ’70s, not just a tribute to it.

We don’t have any exact power figures just yet but, from what we understand, you can expect somewhere around 600 horsepower, from a modified S58 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged inline-six. Here’s the big news, though — manual transmission. The BMW 3.0 CSL will not only have a manual transmission, it will only have a manual. No automatic will be available in the 3.0 CSL, making it a true performance car. It’s also only going to be rear-wheel drive, with no option for all-wheel drive.

The BMW 3.0 CSL will be an extremely limited car, with only 50 planned to be made. If you’re thinking about trying to be one of the 50 people to buy one, you better have deep pockets, as it’s rumored to cost around 750,000 euros.

Of course, as we get closed to launch date, we expect BMW M to continue teasing the car, but for now, they at least acknowledged that one more surprise is in the bag for this year.