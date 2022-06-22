The BMW M3 Touring is finally here. The Garching-based performance division unveiled their first-ever production series M3 Sports Wagon a day before its world debut at the Festival of Speed in Goodwood. One of the two color launches was Chalk, a BMW Individual color made famous by the Porsche 911.

It was also the color choice of the M3 Touring we filmed in Munich, and you can see it in these two videos, here and here. BMW’s German website already has the super wagon’s visualizer up and running, showing no fewer than 16 body colors. In addition, there are a couple of wheel designs to choose from, each available in two different finishes.

Stepping inside the cabin, customers can pick from one of the 16 available themes and five trim finishes for the dashboard. The result is a highly customizable performance wagon, even before adding extra equipment. The M3 Touring sold in Germany will be offered with the available exterior paint jobs:

Alpine White

M Sao Paulo Yellow

Sapphire Black

Sky Scraper Gray

M Portimao Blue

M Toronto Red

M Isle of Men Green

M Brooklyn Grey

BMW Individual Tanzanite Blue

BMW Individual Dravit Grey

Aventurine Red

BMW Individual Frozen Brilliant White

BMW Individual Frozen Portimao Blue

BMW Individual Frozen Pure Grey

BMW Individual Frozen Black

BMW Individual Frozen Orange

The BMW M3 wagon sits on 19-inch front and 20-inch forged wheels wrapped around in meaty 275/35 ZR19 and 285/30 ZR20 tires. There are a couple of wheel designs to choose from, each available in two different finishes.

The BMW M3 Touring is offered exclusively in the Competition guise, so only with an automatic transmission. It’s also an xDrive-only affair. The eight-speed M Steptronic sends 510 horsepower and 650 Newton-meters (479 pound-feet) of torque to both axles. BMW says the speedy wagon will do 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.6 seconds, thus making it only a tenth of a second slower than the M3 Sedan.

BMW priced the M3 Touring in Germany at 97,800 Euros. BMW says it will begin to take orders from September and commence series production in November.