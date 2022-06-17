After seeing the BMW M3 Touring break the all-time Nürburgring lap record for wagons, BMW decided to trot out another performance family hauler and head to the ‘Ring. This time, it’s quite a bit bigger and heavier than the M3–the BMW XM.

In this new spy video, we get to see the upcoming BMW XM taking some hot laps at the Nürburgring and it looks as big and heavy as you might imagine. We have no doubt it will be faster than critics will expect around the ‘Ring, as it’s going to be monstrously powerful. However, despite that immense power, it’s still incredibly heavy and tall. Most of that weight is in its belly, due to its floor-mounted battery pack, but it’s still more top-heavy than a car like the M3 Touring.

To make up for that massive curb weight, the BMW XM will have the new 4.4-liter “S68” twin-turbocharged V8 but paired with a hybrid powertrain that could make up to 750 horsepower. So even though it’s going to heavy, it’s still going to be fast in a straight line. Through twisty bits, though, all that V8/hybrid heft will make itself known.

You can see its heft in this video. Even though it’s fast, and doesn’t seem to roll too much through corners, you can just see the tires struggle with the weight, especially during quick steering transitions. The XM’s clever suspension tech and sticky tires are going to have to work overtime during sporty driving.

Then there’s the looks. The BMW XM is not going to be a traditionally good looking car. It might be interesting and aggressive, which will attract some buyers but it isn’t a car whose looks are going be unanimously praised. Though, for better or worse, that’s the design direction BMW is going for.