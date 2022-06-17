While we wait for BMW to actually reveal the footage of the M3 Touring’s record-setting lap at the Nürburgring, some spy video has been released, showing off what looks to be that very lap. In this video, we get to see a BMW M3 Touring, the very same “Bring It On” car that claimed to have broken the ‘Ring’s all-time lap record for wagons, hitting the Nürburgring with some anger.

Just because it’s the same car, doesn’t mean it’s the record-setting lap. It could be a practice hot lap from another day or, honestly, any other day of testing. However, it is ironic that this footage comes out around the same time as BMW’s announcement. Either way, though, it’s still cool to watch BMW’s fastest wagon hit the ‘Ring at high speed.

According to BMW, the M3 Touring broke the all-time lap record for wagons at the Nürburgring, with a lap time of 7:35.060. That’s seriously fast for a very heavy, five-door, five-passenger wagon. Though, not entirely unsurprising, given the M3’s level of power and performance. Its 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six makes 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque, which is sent through a quick-shifting eight-speed automatic. Typically, the M3 is rear-wheel drive but there are xDrive all-wheel drive models and the M3 Touring is one of them. So not only does it have the power to set a fast lap, it has the grip to use it.

It’s also very cool for BMW that the first and only M3 Touring to ever be made breaks the record for wagons. BMW fans have been begging BMW for a long-roof M3 since the Clinton administration and, until now–bupkis. So now that it’s finally here, it’s awesome to know that it was worth the wait. I’ll never get used to that new face but it’s hard to disrespect the performance.