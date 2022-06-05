Although this video puts the spotlight on a neglected 5 Series, it isn’t necessarily about BMWs. It’s about reviving old cars that have been abandoned for an extended amount of time. There’s something extremely satisfying in watching videos with beat-up cars that get a second chance in life. With skills, dedication, and time, you’d be amazed how something that looks like a pile of scrap metal can be in running order after a long hiatus.

Such is the case with this second-generation 5 Series (E28) from 1986. The first BMW with a diesel engine was a barn find in desperate need of being rescued. It had been collecting dust (and probably rust as well) for 17 years after the owner passed away. Its biggest problem was not necessarily the condition of the body or the interior, but the engine as it was missing quite a few parts.

It’s a relatively low-mileage example of an E28 as the odometer shows only 100,999 kilometers (62,757 miles). To make it run again took more than just replacing the fluids and filters as the camshaft and injection pump were wonky and the head bolt washers were missing. In addition, the injection nozzle had to be replaced. Surprisingly, the brakes were still good even after all these years.

The 524td was thoroughly cleaned and had some minor paint correction done while the rusty wheels made way for a fresh style 5 set. It now looks much better than it did when it was rescued from a barn. The M21 is in working condition again and we’d be curious to know how much power it delivers. Back in the day, BMW rated the inline-six at 115 horsepower (85 kilowatts) and 210 Newton-meters (155 pound-feet) of torque from 2,400 rpm.

When it came out in 1983, the 524td was the fastest production car with a diesel engine. It needed 12.9 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill and topped out at 112 mph (180 km/h). The turbocharged 2.4-liter mill consumed only 7.1 liters / 100 km and was followed by a naturally aspirated version introduced on the 324td a couple of years later.

Source: Flexiny / YouTube