BMW M’s 50th birthday celebrations continue. After a series of ///M events, including the iconic 24 Hours of Nurburgring and the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, the Motorsport brand is now heading to Goodwood for the annual Festival of Speed. So there is no better gift for yourself this year other than a book which celebrates the long and successful history of the M brand: “BMW M: 50 Years of the Ultimate Driving Machines”.

In this 224-page book, automotive journalist Tony Lewin tells the story of BMW M from its very early beginnings, with Ernst Henne not only racing the BMW 328 sports car, but also BMW motorcycles. Alexander von Falkenhausen, who joined BMW as a young engineer in the early 1930s, is also part of the M history, along with Jochen Neerpasch, the father of ///M. There are 15 chapters filled with emotional stories and unique products developed by the M engineers.

Each chapter of the “BMW M: 50 Years of the Ultimate Driving Machines” book includes specification tables labeled as “Claim to fame” that summarize the importance of every M model, along with their chassis codes. Since the late 1980s, the range of M models has broadened considerably and now includes coupes, convertibles, and sedans in M2, M3, M4, M5, and M8 flavors along with high-performance X-series M SUVs.

In this hardcover book you will find some amazing artwork showcasing the history of M cars, including the “Blue Hero” art project, a story about the motorsport legend Jochen Neerpasch. The book is on sale today and can be ordered through Amazon, and other online retailers. Buy Now!