BMW recently spilled the beans about an upcoming electric 3 Series, which would debut to take on the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2. Not to be outdone by its Bavarian neighbor, Mercedes-Benz announced that not only would it be creating its own electric sedan to take on the BMW 3 Series and Tesla Model 3, but it would be launching in 2024.

Mercedes-Benz is currently working on different electric platforms, one of which will be the MMA (Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture), which will underpin a great many electric Mercedes products moving forward. Mercedes’ MMA platform is designed for small to midsized electric vehicles, so the C-Class will only be the beginning for MMA.

Unlike BMW, Mercedes-Benz is looking to invest heavily into the world of electrification, developing several all-electric chassis. So much so in fact that it wants most, if not all, of its models to have electric variants by 2025. Compare that to BMW’s rather relaxed approach to launching new EVs.

Being it was just announced, there are no specs: no powertrain, no range, no nothin’. So there’s no way to tell what the electric C-Class will be like. However, it’s likely safe to assume that it will feature a similar design philosophy to the EQE sedan, as well as the larger EQS sedan.

BMW and Mercedes-Benz have been fierce rivals for countless decades but, honestly, this is good news for any BMW fan. Not only will it push BMW to make a better electric 3 Series but the more EV sedans in this space, the better. Having another excellent electric sport sedan from a premium brand, helping to break Tesla’s monopoly on the segment, is a very good thing and one that will help both the consumer and BMW. Competition breeds excellence and few brands have provided the competitive inspiration to create great things like BMW and Mercedes-Benz have for each other.

