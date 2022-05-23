BMW introduced the 3 Series LCI with the iDrive 8 representing the most significant novelty. That’s because the exterior hasn’t changed much, save for the sharper-looking headlights and mild tweaks to the bumpers. However, there is one update we haven’t addressed yet – the carbon fiber roof of the M340i and M340d in the sedan body style.

Indeed, going forward, the M Performance version of the 3 Series will be offered at an additional cost with a carbon-fiber roof priced at €2,800 in Germany. It’s showcased here in a new walkaround video of the facelifted M340i sedan wearing an Individual paint, namely the Frozen Pure Grey II. We can also have a closer look at the M3-esque side mirror caps and chrome badging instead of Cerium Gray.

Since we’re looking at an M Performance car manufactured in 2022, the M340i Sedan had the vintage BMW Motorsport emblems you can order only throughout the course of this year. One other detail you might have noticed is the absence of an xDrive badge on the left of the trunk lid. This decision makes sense to some degree since the M340i and M340d both come exclusively with all-wheel drive.

With the switch to the latest infotainment system, additional changes have been made inside the cabin. The dashboard has been simplified by deleting the buttons for the climate controls since these have been integrated into the 14.9-inch touchscreen. In addition, the bulky lever of the automatic transmission is now a thing of the past.

BMW’s engineers have not fiddled with the combustion engine itself, but the B58 is now supplemented by a mild-hybrid 48V system. The turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six still makes 374 horsepower and 500 Newton-meters (369 pound-feet) of torque while the e-motor adds a temporary 11 hp. Standard across the board for the LCI is an eight-speed Steptronic gearbox with paddles mounted on the steering wheel while the M Performance versions get the Steptronic Sport.

As you have probably seen by now, the M3 has also been updated for 2023, but it’s not a full-blown LCI since only the iDrive 8 has been installed.

Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube