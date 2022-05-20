As we speak, there are some deep-pocketed BMW fans looking to see how they can buy an M4 CSL. Whether they’re trying to make the finances work or simply get an allocation, they’re trying to figure out how to put a CSL in their driveway. However, despite the best efforts of many BMW fans, most will be disappointed, as BMW is only making 1,000 M4 CSLs and they’re all at least $139,900. If you want a good looking BMW coupe and can either not afford the new M4 CSL, nor get an allocation for one, this 1973 BMW 3.0 CS from Bring a Trailer might just scratch your itch.

Of course, the BMW 3.0 CS isn’t a hardcore, track-ready monster with huge aero and a bit shouty grille. However, the 3.0 CS is the car on which the 3.0 CSL was based, which is the original CSL and the car this new M4 CSL owes its existence to. And it could be yours for potentially quite a bit cheaper than the new CSL.

It might not be anywhere near as fast, nor as capable on track, but the old-school E9-chassis BMW 3.0 CS is one of the very best looking cars the brand has ever produced. It’s breathtaking, inside and out, and it usually uses a silky 3.0-liter naturally aspirated inline-six, like the good old days. However, this specific car had its engine swapped for a larger “M30” 3.5-liter inline-six. A five-speed manual was swapped in with it, actually replacing an automatic.

This specific car was repainted in a Deep Sea Blue and it’s lovely, matching its beige interior well. The wood-rimmed steering wheel is the cherry on top, as the entire car just look so right. An M4 CSL would slay this 3.0 CS in every performance metric, while simultaneously yawning. However, the 3.0 CS’ looks are unmatched.

At the time of writing this, there are still five days left on the auction and the current bid is $51,000. I’m not sure what it will end up selling for but it will probably be well worth it.

[Source: Bring a Trailer]