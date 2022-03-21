The 3.0 CSi is that type of car that needs no introduction, but this particular E9 has a vastly different history. Following a thorough restoration that took two years, the gorgeous BMW is now back on the roads. It’s been modified to mimic the iconic CSL, but the body changes are only part of the story. The stunning coupe from the 1970s has lost its inline-six engine to make room for a modern powertrain.

This 3.0 CSi is technically a restomod, but not in the traditional sense of the meaning. That’s because the 3.0-liter, fuel-injected M30B30 wasn’t replaced with a modern gasoline-fueled mill. Instead, the engine bay is now occupied by a big battery, while a smaller pack was placed at the back. Needless to say, the folks over at Electric Classic Cars also took out the four-speed manual gearbox (it was also offered with three-speed automatic) and replaced the rear differential with the Tesla electric motor. Obviously, the crankshaft is gone as well.

The zero-emissions Coupe Sport Lightweight replica hosts a battery pack sourced from a Tesla Model S P85. A large chunk of it sits where the engine used to be, while the propshaft made way for the high-voltage cables. The remainder of the battery cells is just ahead of the trunk, with the e-motor placed below the cargo area.

Despite the added hardware at the back, the E9 still offers a decent amount of storage in the trunk. The ICE-to-EV conversion has brought a substantial hike in output to 450 horsepower and 450 Newton-meters (331 pound-feet). The original 3.0 CSi had to make do with 200 hp and 272 Nm (199 lb-ft). Being an EV, the torque kicks in virtually instantly.

The E9 Is Much More Powerful And Faster With Only Minimal Weight Gains

With the newly gained electric heart, the E9 now runs to 60 mph (96 km/h) in the three-second range. The standard car needed about seven and a half seconds to get the job done. It’s still rear-wheel drive, but now with all-around Wilwood brakes behind the Alpina wheels to match the added oomph of the Tesla powertrain. You’re probably thinking the drive quality has been negatively impacted by the weight increase, but that’s not the case.

Although an exact figure has not been provided, it’s only “a small passenger” heavier than a stock 3.0 CSi with a full tank of gas. Previously water-damaged, the car now has a meticulously refreshed interior, complete with a sunroof.

Provided the battery is fully charged, the BMW E9 will cover approximately 200 miles (322 kilometers) before running out of juice. We can see the EV being taken out for a spin in Wales on a great country road.

Source: Electric Classic Cars / YouTube