BMW is celebrating 50 years of M primarily by planning a veritable product onslaught of performance vehicles. The M4 CSL, M3 Touring, M2, and XM are all coming this year. In the meantime, all M and M Performance cars delivered in 2022 are fitted with the vintage motorsport emblem. In addition, the M division is teaming up with BMW Group Classic to mark half a century of the “world’s most powerful letter.”

The BMW M Race of Legends is being organized this year as part of the 50th edition of the 24-hour endurance race at the Nürburgring. All contenders will do battle in identical BMW M2 CS Racing vehicles on the Grand Prix configuration of the famous German circuit. As a further nod to the past, the race car will be dressed for the occasion in a retro livery mimicking the design used back in the 1970s. To identify the drivers, the exterior finish will be slightly different from car to car.

The minimum age to compete in the BMW M Race of Legends is 50 and the driver lineup will consist of 12 pilots: Dirk Adorf (DE), Bill Auberlen (USA), Johnny Cecotto (VEN), Eddie Cheever (USA), Harald Grohs (DE), Olaf Manthey (DE), Jochen Mass (DE), Arturo Merzario (IT), Steve Soper (UK), HRH Prince Leopold of Bavaria (DE), Franciscus van Meel (NL) and Eric van de Poele (BEL).

The dozen of 365-horsepower M2 CS Racing that will compete in the BMW M Race of Legends will be fitted with tires from Goodyear. The same rubber is being supplied for the 2022 BMW M2 Cup Germany.

The 30-minute race will be organized right before the 24-hour endurance race. Here is the complete schedule:

Thursday May 26, 2022

09:50 – 10:10, 1st free practice session

10:20 – 10:40, 2nd free practice session

Friday May 27, 2022

15:40 – 16:10, 3rd free practice session

16:20 – 16:30, Qualifying

Saturday May 28, 2022

13:40 – 13:50, Starting formation

14:00 – 14:30, race (30 min.)

Source: BMW