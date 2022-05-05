In this video, you will learn how to program the memory buttons in your BMW car. Until recently, all BMW models had physical buttons or hot keys that could be used to program and store certain features and shortcuts. For example, the BMW Memory Buttons allow you to store your preferred destination (navigation), or setup a shortcut / hot key for your Apple CarPlay or your favorite radio station.

Most of the time, people just use them to preset their radio stations. However, you can also preset your favorite navigation addresses and phone numbers! In this video, we demo the BMW Programmable Memory Buttons inside a BMW X3, i3 and E92 M3. But the process applies to most BMW models.

Here is a step-by-step guide:

To save a function or feature, first select it, then press and hold the desired button until a signal sounds. If you’d like to see all the functions assigned, simply slide your finger across the row of buttons. You can overwrite the buttons too. If you would like to reset or unassign all favorite buttons, just hold the first and last button for a few seconds and press OK. The functions / features stored in the programmable buttons are stored to each driver profile, so make sure that you use the correct key fob.

Unfortunately, some new BMW models, like the iX and 7 Series, dropped the physical programmable buttons. And as you’d expect, that sparked several complaints online. But if you still own a BMW with physical memory buttons, then this video guide will be helpful!