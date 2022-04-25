This new G70 BMW 7 Series is a hugely polarizing car. Its bold new design has created a ton of criticism but also a ton of love. With the never-ending sea of vitriol spewed at the new BMW M4, I thought the 7 Series would receive a similar fate. However, a larger portion of the fanbase than expected has been positive about the new 7er. For those who actually appreciate the design, check out this new render, which shows off what a BMW 7 Series Touring (wagon) would look like. (We don’t own the render but you can see it here)

BMW has never made a 7 Series production wagon before and likely for good reason — wagons are pragmatic and luxury cars are not. However, if BMW were to make a wagon out of this new G70-generation car, not only would it likely look like the aforementioned render, it’d look surprisingly good.

From the B-pillar forward, it’s the exact same car. Which means it has the same new kidney grille and the same split headlights. However, when you move rearward, past the B-pillar, it starts to change. The C-pillar obviously becomes much thinner and upright, as it’s no longer the last pillar toward the rear. Instead, a new more upright D-pillar, adorned with a Hofmeister Kink, gives it its wagon body style shape. It even gets black roof rails, to add some extra practicality.

Of course, BMW will never make such a car, so this render is purely for fun. However, it does make us wonder if such a car would be cool. BMW could make a 7 Series Touring but use the added rear space for comfort, rather than practicality, like the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Offer the ability to seal the rear compartment off from the second-row compartment with a glass partition, like in the Cullinan, and use some of the added space to further recline the seats. While that sort of 7 Series would make zero financial sense for BMW, it’d be pretty cool.

[Source: X-Tomi]