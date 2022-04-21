BMW 7 Series was introduced by the Bavarians as their flagship model and as the most advanced BMW ever made. The new BMW 7 Series is offered with combustion engines, plug-in hybrid drivetrains and as a fully electric car – BMW i7. In this video, we take a look at the exterior and interior design of the BMW 7 Series, along with its new features, such as the theater screen, Sky Lounge, Interaction Bar, iDrive 8, and much more.

As nice as most BMW interiors are; with superb build quality, usually great ergonomics, and solid tech; the new 7 Series models are far more luxurious and high-tech than ever before. The dashboard is lovely and features a massive strip of glowing, backlit, crystal-like trim that sounds silly but looks brilliant. The driver can change the color of the trim but it also changes based on certain actions, such as phone calls or when a passenger summons the personal AI assistant. Of course, the 7 Series also gets BMW’s iDrive 8, accompanied by its new digital gauge screen.

In the back, just near the armrest, rear passengers will find a small touchscreen that controls everything about their cabin zone. They can change the climate, ambient lighting, adjust sun shades, operate the sunroof, and even adjust the theater screen. The New BMW 7 Series has an optional 31″ 8k theater screen that drops down from the headliner of the car, for back seat passengers to watch. It features built-in Amazon Fire TV, which allows passengers to watch any sort of streaming content they can imagine, through the car’s own 5G data connection.

Passengers can use an all-new optional 36-speaker, 1,965 watt Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, with 4D audio technology that uses exciters in the front and rear seat rests. One ace up its sleeve compared to the iX is the BMW Interaction Bar, which takes the shape of a touch-capacitive surface on the passenger side of the dashboard. The 7 Series G70 also ushers in a new steering wheel design and a sleeker gear selector, not to mention a sophisticated Sky Lounge. The panoramic glass roof is bigger than what rivals offer and incorporates backlit threads à la Rolls-Royce’s Starlight.

New V8 Engine

Let’s talk engines. As we’ve already seen with the X7 facelift presented last week, all ICEs employ mild-hybrid tech. The 48V setup is good for 147 pound-feet (200 Newton-meters) of torque and up to 12 horsepower (9 kilowatts). Depending on the market, there will be a mix of inline-six and V8 engines to choose from, plus the purely electric i7. With the seventh iteration of its 7er, BMW is waving goodbye to the mighty V12.

But there are plenty of drivetrains available that will interest even the pickiest customer in the world. So without any further ado, let’s take a close look at the new flagship from Munich: The New BMW 7 Series!