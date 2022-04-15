BMW is currently busy putting the finishing touches on the M4 CSL ahead of next month’s big debut. A partially camouflaged prototype was spotted the other day performing testing rounds at the Nürburgring. You can tell it’s the Coupe Sport Lightweight by the ducktail spoiler and extra air intakes in the front bumper.

It still has the look-at-me grille size and shape of the standard M4, but the pattern now has “Y” elements. BMW applied its swirly camo on the quarter windows to possibly conceal the lack of back seats. The CSL will lose over 100 kilograms (220 pounds) and part of its Draconian diet could indeed be a rear seat delete.

Much like another inbound M car, the M3 Touring, BMW’s reborn CSL will get iDrive 8 even though the lesser M4s have the old setup. Having seen the new infotainment on the i3 Sedan for China, chances are the entire 3 Series LCI lineup will switch to the latest tech.

Changes to the headlights and taillights are also expected, but nothing to write home about. Underneath the hood, the inline-six 3.0-liter engine will likely be massaged to deliver an extra punch over the 503 hp in the M4 Competition. The twin-turbo S58 might be dialed to roughly 550 hp, sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic.

More Power, Less Weight, RWD, But Automatic-Only

As previously reported, the M4 CSL won’t be offered with a six-speed manual, nor will it have xDrive. If the rumors are accurate, BMW will limit production to about 1,000 cars and ship over 300 to the US. Since the prototype was spotted at the Green Hell, the latest intel indicates the car might have already lapped the famous German track in the low seven-minute range.

The premiere is set for late May, with the M3 Touring, M2, and XM to follow shortly. They’re all earmarked for 2022, a milestone for the M division as it’s celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Source: Automotive Mike / YouTube