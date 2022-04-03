Cars stopped being just means of transport many moons ago as advancements in technology have turned them into rolling computers. The added layers of sophistication for comfort, safety, and performance have drastically changed packaging. Consequently, automakers are cramming in more cables than ever before. Case in point, Rolls-Royce has announced the Spectre will incorporate a whopping seven kilometers (4.34 miles) of wire harnesses.

To put those numbers into perspective, current Rolls-Royces have two kilometers (1.2 miles) of cables, but Spectre will require a lot more connections than combustion RRs. The Phantom Coupe’s spiritual successor is a mélange of numbers: 141,200 sender-receiver relations, 1,000 functions, and over 25,000 sub- functions. For reference, the flagship Phantom has “only” 51,000 sender-receiver relations, 456 functions, and 647 sub-functions.

In comparison to an existing model from Goodwood, the EV will have more than 25 times more algorithms to follow. It’s a different story in terms of components since losing the V12 will reduce the number of parts. RR has been tight-lipped about the hardware, other than saying it’ll sit on the same Architecture of Luxury as the existing models.

Riding on optional 23-inch wheels, Spectre is believed to use an adaptation of the dual-motor setup inside the BMW iX M60. The performance SUV from Bavaria has 610 horsepower on tap, along with a colossal 811 lb-ft (1,100 Nm) of near-instant torque. Given its sheer size and weight, Rolls-Royce’s first EV will certainly need a punchy drivetrain.

Spectre Will Pave the Way For Rolls-Royce’s Plan To Abandon The V12 By 2030

Beyond the impressive computing power and potent motors, Spectre should also have a massive battery. Anything less than 300 miles of range would be a disappointment, so the 105-kWh pack of the iX xDrive50 / M60 is an educated guess.

Arriving in late 2023, the Rolls-Royce Spectre will lead the way for the brand’s ambition to go EV-only by 2030. MINI will follow shortly early the same decade, while BMW doesn’t have a cutoff date for the ICE. Going forward, we should also include ALPINA when talking about BMW Group brands. Logic tells us the Buchloe-based company will follow largely the same roadmap as its parent company.

Source: Rolls-Royce