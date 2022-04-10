The BMW i3 is dead. Long live the i3. That’s one way to sum up what BMW has in tow for the alphanumeric moniker introduced in 2013. The globally sold hatchback will exist the Leipzig assembly line in July, but the namesake i3 Sedan is about to enter production in China. Following its reveal a couple of weeks ago, the 3 Series without a combustion engine stars in its first video.

The gist of the marketing promo is to showcase the i3 Sedan represents the future while respecting its elders. We get to see all previous generations of the 3er and how the kidney grille along with the Hofmeister kink have evolved throughout the decades. The zero-emissions sedan has the design traits specific to an i-badged car, but it also previews the international 3 Series LCI.

BMW China talks about redesigned LED headlights with new angel eyes (we haven’t heard this term in a while). In addition, the i3 Sedan also gets the so-called Angel Wings with LED projectors doing their thing when you open the doors. We’ve already talked about the long-awaited iDrive 8 and you’ve probably noticed the bulky gear lever has been replaced with a small switch.

One feature tucked away in the press release represents an absolute novelty for the 3 Series. For the first time since the model line was introduced in 1975, the i3 Sedan gets air suspension. It’s only for the rear axle and comes to improve the ride quality as seen in superior BMWs. Compared to a combustion-engined 3er, the EV has been lowered by 44 millimeters (1.73 inches).

Finally, Air Suspension For The 3 Series Or Just For The i3 Sedan?

Air suspension is long overdue considering archrival Mercedes C-Class has had Airmatic for many years. It’s unclear whether the facelifted 3 Series for international markets will gain this feature. We should find out in the following months as the LCI is debuting later in 2022. It’ll come along with another premiere for the lineage, the M3 Touring.

Source: BMW China