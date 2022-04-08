Another day, another iX with a special finish. After seeing the electric SUV with a bold look created for Coachella, this eye-catching example serves a different purpose. The RE:DESIGN iX based on the entry-level xDrive40 version represents an effort made by the BMW Group’s branch in Slovenia. A competition was organized to mark the 50 years of involvement in the artistic world.

On December 21, BMW Slovenia set up a competition open to all artists under the age of 35. Participants were asked to come up with an artsy livery for the RE:DESIGN iX that would highlight sustainability and mobility. Members of the jury assisted attendees by providing sources of inspiration. The company’s design boss, Domagoj Dukec, was one of the members of the staff to lend a helping hand. A total of 17 creators submitted their designs, and you’re now looking at the winner.

Urban Klinkon, a master’s student at the Academy of Fine Arts and Design in Ljubljana, explains the RE:DESIGN iX all started with three colors: yellow, red, and blue. These were illustrated using a simple artistic element – a line. He sees his work as a sketch in the sense that it portrays how a new beginning for the BMW Group as it approaches the electric era.

Talking about the iX, BMW’s head of design Domagoj Dukec said the electric SUV: “perfectly combines art and technology. We set a challenging challenge for young artists, our own interpretation of the intertwining of these two themes. The creative ideas of the artists not only emphasized the strong character of the BMW iX, but also convinced with their unique creativity.”

The RE:DESIGN iX was presented at the Cukrarna, a former sugar factory turned into an art gallery. BMW’s silent SUV is now roaming the streets of Slovenia and will be showcased at select dealerships across the country in the coming months.

Source: BMW Slovenia

[Photos: @zigaintihar and @bmwslovenija on Instagram]