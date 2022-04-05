In any normal scenario, a drag race between a BMW M140i and any modern Lamborghini would seem out of place. However, this isn’t just any F20, but one that happens to have more than double the power of the standard hot hatch. Indeed, we’re looking at a bonkers build with a whopping 700 hp on tap sent to both axles since it’s an xDrive model. Perhaps even more impressive is the amount of torque, a mountain-moving 930 Nm (686 lb-ft).

Former racing driver Daniel Abt organized a drag race between the super hatch and the meanest Huracan to date, the Super Trofeo Omologata. Although the M140i has the horsepower and torque advantage, it does carry around an extra 201 kilograms (443 pounds). On the other hand, the BMW has AWD whereas the Italian supercar delivers the V10’s muscle to the rear axle.

Another difference is how they look as the Huracan STO is wild while the M140i is a sleeper. You wouldn’t necessarily tell there are 700 horses lurking from under the hood, enough to compete against a mid-engined supercar. In the first drag race, the BMW hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.93s, besting the Lamborghini by over 0.5s.

Despite unleashing the wrath of its naturally aspirated 5.2-liter engine, the Huracan STO failed to catch up. The M140i completed the quarter mile in 10.55 seconds and had a trap speed of 215 km/h (134 mph). Italy’s race car for the road needed 11.08 seconds and crossed the finish line at 212 km/h (132 mph).

The second run was a different story as the BMW’s launch control failed, allowing the Lamborghini to take the lead and never lose it. The M140i had its revenge in the subsequent duel and launched much better, so much so the Huracan STO didn’t recuperate the lost ground. In the final showdown, the amped-up hatch still won despite a poor start.

A straight-line race isn’t entirely indicative of a car’s performance since the Huracan would be much faster on a track. Lamborghini built it to slay corners whereas the BMW M140i is a different breed of a performance car.

Source: Daniel Abt / YouTube