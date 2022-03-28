The unveil of the 2023 BMW M3 Touring is still two months away, so BMW M is slowly ramping up their marketing campaign. In today’s video, the folks at M takes us behind the scenes and share some more details on the upcoming Sports Wagon, including some details we’ve already shared before. The BMW M3 Touring will be a limited run model, which will make it even more special than it already is. It will also only come in one configuration; Competition xDrive. That will give its 3.0 liter twin-turbo I6 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. But the design of the BMW M3 Touring is hardly a surprise. The car was already leaked on the interwebs last week revealing the final design details.

In this video, BMW also gives us some insight into the development process of the M3 Touring, the steps taken from making a high-performance touring from a G21 3 Series Touring and the G80 M3 platforms. The BMW M3 Touring also had a special nickname: “Bielefeld.” The footage features some BMW M engineers talking about the technical details of the M3 Touring and especially what it means to them to build the first ever M3 Sports Wagon.

Much like its sister models, the M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe / Convertible, the more practical M3 Touring will inherit the controversial grille. We’ve learned to live with it over the past couple of years, albeit we haven’t quite warmed up to the oversized kidneys just yet. In the same vein as the M340i Touring, the full-fat version will be a great do-it-all M car. However, neither are nor will be available in the United States.

With the 7 Series / i7 debuting in April, we’ll have to wait some more for the 2023 BMW M3 Touring. The G81 is definitely earmarked for 2022, a busy year that also includes the M2 and XM debuts. These cars are expected to share the iDrive 8 infotainment, which will be used by all models in the coming years. Arriving in the coming months to mark 50 years of M, the long-awaited M3 Touring should hit the market just in time to get the anniversary badging.