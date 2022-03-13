The best way to break in a new camera is by shooting a special car, such as this BMW M4 G82. Automotive filmmaker and photographer Woyshnis Media had the chance to spend some quality time with this tastefully modified Bavarian coupe. Despite having quite a few customizations, the car doesn’t look overdone since the visual mods blend nicely with the OEM appearance.

The M4 G82 started out in life with an Alpine White paint before getting a Laguna Blue full body wrap. You’ll also notice the aftermarket wheels, a 20-inch BBS set with a white center cap. A height-adjustable KW suspension kit is also on the long list of modifications, as are the 285/30/20 front and 315/30/20 rear Toyo tires.

The video does a great job at highlighting the carbon-fiber add-ons from StreetFighter LA, such as the front spoiler lip and beefier side skirts. The kit tailored to the M4 G82 also contains a diffuser and trunk lid spoiler from the same lightweight material. Gone are the rear seats as they had to make way for a roll cage, while the original exhaust has been replaced by a Frequency Intelligent (Fi) setup.

This M4 G82 Has Many Mods, But Few Miles

The M4 G82 looks the part as it roams the streets of Seattle with its hunkered-down stance. The white roll cage peeking through the rear side glass is also a sight to see. It also sounds rather lovely aside from featuring a more aggressive look for the quad exhaust. The fact it’s a manual is the icing on the cake. Despite having an extensive list of mods, you’ll be surprised to hear the car has barely been driven. Indeed, it has fewer than 5,000 miles on the clock.

The video was shot over the course of four hours and we can all agree the cinematography is top-notch. Of course, it also helps the M4 G82 featured here looks sensational without going overboard with the custom parts.

Source: Woyshnis Media / YouTube