If you’re looking for a relaxing video to watch on a lazy Sunday, you’ve come to the right place. Whether we’re talking about cars or not, the process of dry ice cleaning is always satisfying. If the subject is a BMW, then it’s even more worth your while. Such is the case with an original 3 Series as a pro detailer has pampered the E21 to restore its shine.

Located in Costa Mesa, California, Dry Ice Auto does exactly what it says on the tin. It uses dry-ice blasting as a form to thoroughly clean cars and make them look as good as new. We’re not talking just about the body panels, but also the wheels, engine bay, underside, and wheel wells. This red 320i was certainly in need of a bath and meticulous detailing to revive the OEM look.

Considering the E21 was sold in the US between mid- to late-1970s, the two-door sedan has reached a venerable age. It’s no wonder touch-up paint was needed, along with fresh BMW badges, and ironing out dents in the body. The plastic and trim pieces were refreshed using the same dry ice cleaning process while the taillights received a much-needed polish.

This E21 Shines Again

Perhaps the most interesting part is what the dry ice in combination with the pressurized air stream does to the engine bay. The 2.0-liter M10 fuel-injected engine looks as if it was recently built by BMW even though the E21 is over 40 years old. Back in the day, the naturally aspirated four-cylinder unit made 125 horsepower and 127 pound-feet (172 Newton-meters) of torque.

Being a higher-specification trim level, this E21 had twin headlights whereas 318i and below had a single setup. However, the 318i was available in the US as the 320is with dual front lights. This particular example has some issues with corrosion underneath, but getting rid of rust can’t be done using dry-ice blasting.

Nevertheless, the end result is nothing short of impressive given the car’s condition when it arrived at the shop.

Source: I AM Detailing / YouTube