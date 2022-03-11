The BMW Group’s press release about its 2021 financial performance was overshadowed by the announcement of ALPINA joining the family. With record sales of 2,521,514 units (+8.4%), accountants working for the automotive conglomerate have never seen such great numbers. Indeed, the company achieved all-time highs for revenues, earnings, and net profit last year.

BMW Group revenues were up by 12.4% YoY to €111,239 million while earnings before financial result amounted to €13,400 million. That’s a substantial increase of 177.4%. The net profit also reached an unprecedented level of €12,463 million, a whopping increase of 223.1% compared to 2020.

A Great Year That Could Have Been Even Better

BMW Group admits it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows as it was severely impacted by the global semiconductor shortage. In Q4 2021, BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce sold 589,290 cars, or 14.2% less than in the final quarter of 2020. Rising energy and raw material prices are also causes of concern for the company, aside from the microchip supply bottlenecks.

We won’t bore you with the other financial data, but we should say the BMW Group workforce decreased last year. At the end of 2021, the company had a total of 118,909 employees, representing a drop of 1.5% compared to 2020. However, new staff will be hired in 2022, necessary to electrify the product range and cram in more technology.

2022 is an important year for the BMW Group since we’ll see the introduction of the next-generation 7 Series, complete with a fully electric i7. In addition, the production version of the XM plug-in hybrid SUV is also coming, not to mention the M3 Touring and M4 CSL. Enthusiasts are eager to see the new M2, while China will be getting an i3 Sedan based on the locally built long-wheelbase 3 Series. Meanwhile, BMW will end production of the i3 hatchback in July.

For the full financial results, including those for BMW Motorrad, please access the source link below.

Source: BMW Group