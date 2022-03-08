The word “hybrid” means different things to different people. Most of them associate it with cars that have both a combustion engine and an electric motor. Well, this BMW 1 Series F20 is also (kind of) a hybrid, but not in the traditional way. The owner of what used to be a lowly 116i gave it a comprehensive makeover courtesy of an M2 F87 face transplant, including the fenders.

Abdul Rashid did more than just give his 116i a new visual identity as there’s a secret underneath the hood. Gone is the N13 inline-four engine as the 1.6-liter mill with 134 hp and 162 lb-ft (220 Nm) was removed. In its place is the larger S55B30 with 425 hp and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm). Yes, it’s the very same engine used in the previous-generation M4.

There’s more to the 116i than these changes as the owner also installed a carbon fiber hood with a design reminiscent of the M2 CS. In addition, the rear-wheel-drive hatch rides on 19-inch BBS LM-R wheels complemented by yellow brake calipers with the M logo. Speaking of which, the front brakes were sourced from the limited-edition M4 CS.

The Original 116i Is Now A Distant Memory

You’ll notice the 2014 hatch sits closer to the road thanks to a 3DDesign adjustable suspension. The side mirrors have been bathed in carbon fiber while the rear brake calipers in blue hug 370-mm Brembo discs. To fit the bigger alloys, Rashid widened the rear fenders by installing beefier wheel arches and used the M4’s subframe.

Changes continue at the back where the bumper was sourced from the facelifted F20 M Sport while the wiper was deleted. The wider taillights are taken from the LCI version and there’s also a carbon-fiber roof spoiler. It wouldn’t be a complete conversion without a quad exhaust, so it’s no wonder this S55-powered 116i has an aggressive setup.

But wait, there’s more. The interior is also chock-full of M goodies, but obviously, the engine is the custom build’s highlight.

Source: Galeri Kereta / YouTube