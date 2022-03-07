With good reason, some are finding the BMW M3 E92 to be the most desirable of the M3 lineage. We’d argue it’s the best-sounding of the lot, but this one is no longer naturally aspirated. It’s been heavily modified by German tuner G-Power to accommodate a supercharger. With 650 hp and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) on tap, it packs quite the extra punch over the standard model.

When it comes to forced induction and the engine’s soundtrack, we would always choose a supercharger over a turbo. The music this M3 E92 makes is absolutely glorious, even when it’s standing still and the exhaust’s valves are closed. Of course, the S65 is at its best as it approaches the redline, screaming all the way up to over 8,000 rpm.

It simply devours the Autobahn on its unrestricted section where AutoTopNL pushed the M3 E92 to its maximum. We can’t help but notice the hilariously inaccurate speedometer since it’s overly optimistic. While it’s showing 211 mph (340 km/h), the car’s actual speed is somewhere in the region of 313 km/h (195 mph), which is an impressive feat nevertheless.

When In Doubt, Flat Out

The M3 E92 appears to have just 30,000 kilometers (18,640 miles) on the clock, provided the tachometer is accurate. The coupe’s furious acceleration can only be experienced on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn or a race track. The engine’s strength can be observed even at high speeds as it continues to pull strongly even in seventh gear.

The owner must be really passionate as he replaced the door handles with pull straps to save weight and/or to give his M3 E92 a race car vibe. A closer look reveals the center-left air vent has made way for an extra screen as we’ve seen in other M builds. The list of mods also includes front Recaro bucket seats, a lightweight door card, a full roll cage, and a rear seat delete.

The M3 E92 is a beast, and a manual swap would make it borderline perfect.

[Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube]