The 12th edition of the Women’s World Car of the Year Awards selected its six finalists a few weeks ago. The BMW iX made the cut by winning in the Large SUV category to qualify for the grand final to fight five other models that triumphed in different car classes. The i4 competed in the Large Class category but was eclipsed by the Ford Mustang Mach-E. Consequently, the electric pony SUV earned its place in the big final.

The BMW iX also had to battle the Kia Sportage (Best Family SUV), Audi E-Tron GT (Best Performance Car), and Jeep Wrangler 4xe (Best 4×4). We’ve saved the best for last, the Peugeot 308, winner of the Best Urban Car title. The all-female jury has named the compact French hatchback as the Women’s World Car of the Year for 2022. The stylish little car was selected as the overall winner by 56 journalists from 40 countries.

There was a total of 65 candidates at first before the jurors narrowed the list down to six. It’s not known where the BMW iX is positioned in the top, but “this year’s voting was closer than ever”. WWCOTY executive president Marta Garcia says “the jurors had their work cut out for them because each of the candidates represented the best of their segment”.

The BMW iX And i4 Are Among The 2022 World Car Awards Finalists

Maybe the BMW has a better shot at grabbing a win in the upcoming 2022 World Car Awards. Once again, the iX is a finalist by fighting for the World Electric Vehicle of the Year award. It’s joined by the M3 and M4 dueling in the World Performance Car category. All the winners will be officially announced at the New York International Auto Show on April 13.

Ultimately, these awards are mostly for bragging rights and likely help automakers to sell a few more cars per year.

[Source: Women’s World Car of the Year]